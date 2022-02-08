-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

FATE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $118.14.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,352,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,453,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after buying an additional 406,398 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

