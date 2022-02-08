Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic also posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $960.04 million, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.