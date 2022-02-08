Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $15.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.26. 216,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,263. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.29. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.