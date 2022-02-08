Expanse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $953.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $325,220.79 and approximately $953.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

