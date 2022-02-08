Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.75 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.49.

OTIS traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,792. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

