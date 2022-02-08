Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 39,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 494,399 shares.The stock last traded at $18.61 and had previously closed at $18.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

