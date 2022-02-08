Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Up 5.1%

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 11,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,146,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $41,321,000.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

