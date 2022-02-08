Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading Down 4.5%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 8,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 758,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after acquiring an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

