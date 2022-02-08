Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $41.50

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $44.17. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $926.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 and have sold 37,763 shares worth $1,057,972. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

