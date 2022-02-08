Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $41.50

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $44.17. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $926.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 and have sold 37,763 shares worth $1,057,972. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Capital Group (AC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.