Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 539,923 shares.The stock last traded at $138.69 and had previously closed at $137.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Amundi bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,069,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

