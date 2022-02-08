Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MITK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 3,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $706.89 million, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $15,949,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,921,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 142.4% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 394,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 222,876 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

