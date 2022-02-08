Kava Price Hits $3.65 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $555.61 million and approximately $97.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00008476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00195683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00028700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.00395718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00065352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 152,323,956 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

