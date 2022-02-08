Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.64. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $214.00 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.44.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

