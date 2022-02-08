Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,203. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30. Sanmina has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

