Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $402.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $540.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

