Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Extendicare stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 82,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,273. The company has a market cap of C$678.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.49. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$6.21 and a 52 week high of C$8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 132.96%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

