HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $64.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.07 million and the highest is $64.63 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthStream.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HSTM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,553. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $754.96 million, a P/E ratio of 102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

