Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,029,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,804,000 after purchasing an additional 228,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.
NYSE:ABT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,866. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.
Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
