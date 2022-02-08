Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $724,315.12 and approximately $4,923.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.97 or 0.07075499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,952.70 or 0.99807912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00052362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

