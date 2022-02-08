$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canon will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canon.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Canon stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. Canon has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $25.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

