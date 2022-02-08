Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $173.07. 84,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,982. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.90 and its 200 day moving average is $166.58. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

