Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

KMP.UN traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$17.53 and a one year high of C$24.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

