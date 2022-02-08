Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,654. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

