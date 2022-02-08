Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 42.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,819. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

