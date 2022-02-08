Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$27.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

