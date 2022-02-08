CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,066. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,883. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

