First Foundation Advisors Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $22,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.