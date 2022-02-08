DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Achieves $6.04 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.04 million and $645,699.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.34 or 0.07085129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,979.31 or 1.00157921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006338 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,531,252 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.