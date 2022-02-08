iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 355,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,251,554 shares.The stock last traded at $64.34 and had previously closed at $64.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,262,000 after purchasing an additional 165,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after acquiring an additional 214,007 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,050,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

