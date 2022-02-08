Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. Approximately 1,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

