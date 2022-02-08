Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.02 and last traded at $71.32. Approximately 7,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 519,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

WLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 362.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 127,453 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 60.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

