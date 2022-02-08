Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,775,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

Shares of INTU opened at $545.28 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $599.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.