Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.12

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$167.12 and last traded at C$167.05, with a volume of 387356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$164.89.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$148.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

