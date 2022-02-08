ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Trading Up 13.6%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) shares were up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 232,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 80,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$23.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.
ATAC Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)
