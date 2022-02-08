GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.52

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 58054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 48,600.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

