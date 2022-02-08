Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $26.23

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $25.51. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1,081 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. Research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

