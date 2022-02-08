Greytown Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for about 0.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 320.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 240.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 196,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 23,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,773. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

