Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,821 shares of company stock worth $35,247,961 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

