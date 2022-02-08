Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $9.16. 1,197,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,311,299. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

