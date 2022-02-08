Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $15.73 on Tuesday, hitting $239.26. 216,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,263. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.