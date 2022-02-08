Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post sales of $128.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $491.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after buying an additional 70,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. 854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

