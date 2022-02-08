CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $85.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $88.34 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

