Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 264,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,839,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

