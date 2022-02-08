Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Down to $42.85

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $40.18. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 5,275 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $27,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

