iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,784,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.51. The stock had a trading volume of 156,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.29 and its 200 day moving average is $455.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

