ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS’ solid cable network portfolio is a major growth driver. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost top-line growth. Higher Affiliate, domestic-streaming and digital-video revenues are major positives. The addition of Pluto TV to ViacomCBS’ portfolio of streaming services is a key catalyst. Moreover, recovering advertising revenues driven by higher streaming and political advertising sales is expected to aid the top-line. The launch of Paramount+, which features a massive content catalog of episodes, movie titles and live sporting events is expected to aid subscriber growth. However, competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+ is an overhang. Also, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 329,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,795,302. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 913.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 12.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 70.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.