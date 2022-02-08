Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 67,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

