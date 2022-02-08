United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Accelerating inflation, and gains from existing and new customers, including benefits from cross-selling have been working well for the company. The company is also benefiting from e-commerce strength for a while now. The impact of these upsides was visible in the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management expects inflation to stay for at least the next several months. Also, the company is on track with its customer-focused and growth-oriented Fuel the Future strategy, which is likely to aid in the near term. Apart from this, management has been undertaking buyouts to expand its presence. These upsides are likely to help United Natural combat labor cost and supply-chain headwinds.”

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 4,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Natural Foods by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 81.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.