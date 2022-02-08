Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.15 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00262568 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

