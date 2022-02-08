Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

